Austin Wallace Zinkon



24, of Sugarcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from injuries sustained in an ATV/Razor accident. He was born in Canton on January 5, 1995 and was the beloved son of Robert and Glenda (Amstutz) Zinkon of Sugarcreek. He was a 2013 graduate of Garaway High School and was a CNC Programmer for Eagle Machinery and Supply in Sugarcreek. He was loved by many and had a very charismatic and jovial personality. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Austin shared many hobbies and interests with his father; bowling, antique tractor pulls, etc. He never wanted to let anyone down and did his best and perfected everything he did. Always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a very independent, observant person and took pride in creating and figuring things out on his own. He was always the life of a party or family get togethers. His infectious laugh will be forever held near and dear to our hearts. May he rest in peace in God's loving arms as he is welcomed home.



In addition to his parents, he will be sadly missed by his two brothers, Alex (Rebekah) Zinkon of Dover and Adam Zinkon of the home; grandparents, Galen and Anna Mae Amstutz of Walnut Creek and Paul and Linda Zinkon of Bakersville; aunts and uncles, Ron and Tina Amstutz of New Philadelphia, Doran and Jeanie Amstutz of Columbus, Kelly and Loyal Schlabach of Bakersville, Mark and Susan Zinkon of West Lafayette and Karen Zinkon of Bakersville; and many cousins and friends.



Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Pointe Community Church in Dover with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Thursday 4-8 p.m. at New Pointe Church in Dover. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to New Pointe Church in Austin's name.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019