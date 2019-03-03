|
|
B. Nadine Leggett
"Jay C. and Nadine Leggett
Together Again"
age 93, of Bowerston, Ohio, died early Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. She was born July 27, 1925 in Sherrodsville, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Herman and Ida Pearl Randal Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay C. Leggett, who died June 25, 2015; a sister, Naomi Wright Weidleman; and a brother, Randal Wright.
Nadine retired from The Timken Company at Canton, Ohio, after 40 years of service as a statistical secretary.
On September 10, 1955, she married Jay Conway Leggett and together they lived in Dover, Ohio for 35 years after they married until they settled in their home just outside of Leesville. Throughout the course of their married life, Jay and Nadine Leggett were virtually inseparable. She attended the First Presbyterian Church at Uhrichsville, Ohio; and was a 1943 graduate of the former Sherrodsville High School. Other than the time she spent engaged in activities with Jay, Nadine's passion was working outside in her yard and rock garden at her Leesville home. She was very adept at crocheting, which proved to be one of Nadine's favorite hobbies.
She will be missed by her family, neighbors, and friends. She is survived by two nieces, two nephews, and a cousin.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Mark Unrue officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 1:00 until time of services at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Contributions in Nadine's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or the First Presbyterian Church, 633 North Main Street, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Baxter-Gardner
(740) 269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019