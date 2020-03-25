|
|
Barbara A. Smith
89, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born April 6, 1930 in Huttan, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Josef and Barbara (Ampferer) Holzmann.
On August 27, 1947, Barbara married Kenneth Eugene Smith who survives her along with their children, Barb Oberholzer, David E. (companion, Dotti) Smith, Michael A. (Lori) Smith and Dale (Pam) Smith; grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Grant (Jess) Smith, Paige (Cory) Yelverton, Kiersten Young, Ginger Smith and D'Ann Blankenship; and numerous great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, Rupert and Hans Holzmann; sister, Anna Hagenhofer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Oberholzer; granddaughter, Kailee Smith; stepmother, Maria Holzmann; and brothers, Matthias, Josef and Anton Holzmann. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who had also cooked for Eastport Elementary for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where she was active in the Altar Society and had also been a volunteer with Community Hospice for 25 years. Known as Grandma Cookie, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning and feeding birds.
In the interest of public health, a private family graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison at this time. The public will be invited to attend a memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church followed by a reception and celebration of her life at the Dennison Knights of Columbus on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020