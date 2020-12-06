1/1
BARBARA A. STEIN
Barbara A. Stien

"Barbara and Tom Stien -

Together Again"

Age 82, of Massillon, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Inn at University Village, Massillon. Born January 21, 1938, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edna Lahmers Schaar. Barbara was a proud 1955 graduate of Dover High School. Following graduation she was employed by the Reeves Banking Co. On July 3, 1959, she married Thomas H. "Tom" Stien. The couple raised three children and shared nearly 56 years of marriage prior to Tom's passing on March 1, 2015. Barbara was a homemaker - a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who very much enjoyed sewing, baking and gardening - particularly growing flowers. Additionally, she liked crafts, watching the birds and wildlife around her home, and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State University. Later in life, Barbara was also employed by Hills Farm Supply in Canal Fulton. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and Unity Grange, both of Dover.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her children, Rebecca (Brian) Myers of Alliance, Rachel Stien of Massillon, and Daniel (Johanna) Stien of Canal Fulton; her grandchildren, Logan (Elizabeth) Myers and Kyle Myers; her great-grandchildren, Cecelia, David and Olivia; her brothers, Daniel (Joann) and Doyle (Mary) Schaar; and her several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Dover Toland-Herzig Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 officiated by Rev. Thomas Dunkle. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing observed throughout. Guests attending the visitation and not staying for the funeral service are politely asked not to linger in the funeral home after expressing their condolences to the family. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
