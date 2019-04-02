|
|
Barbara A. Tinirello 1920-2019
Age 99, a life-long resident of Dover, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover. Born March 12, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Julia Vitt Enama. Barbara attended Sacred Heart School in New Philadelphia, and cleaned houses as a young lady. During the Second World War, she was employed by the former Sad Iron Co., New Philadelphia, as part of the United States' war effort, and later she helped out at the family business, Dover Market. Barbara wed Joseph Tinnirello on October 8, 1944; the couple reared three children and shared nearly forty-six years of marriage prior to Joseph's passing on July 8, 1990. She was a loving homemaker who liked cooking and baking, and was an excellent seamstress. Barbara especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Dover's St. Joseph Church.
Survivors include her children, Connie (husband, Kenneth) Taylor and Sam Tinnirello, both of Dover; her grandchildren, Joe (companion, Julie) Tinnirello, Amy (husband, Perry) Phelps and Rod Taylor; her six great-grandchildren; her sister, Arlene Reichman; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph, Barbara was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Jane Tinnirello; and her sisters, Eleanor and Dorothy Mattevi and Frances Petrella.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, April 4, 10 – 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery. After the committal service, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. The family suggests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to St. Joseph Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, OH 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019