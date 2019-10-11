|
|
Barbara A. Volz
74, formerly of Dover and Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Williamsburg, Va. following s period of declining health. She was born in New Jersey on June 6, 1945 to the late William and Maragaret (Hopf) Hiller and married Robert P. Volz on October 9, 1965. He died August 3, 2012. She was a 1964 graduate of East Rutherford High School in New Jersey and graduated from Mountainside School of Nursing in Great Falls, Montana.
She retired in 2011 from Union Hospital in Dover after 40 years, where she was an ICU nurse. She enjoyed reading, Russian History and her cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Jeff) Shaw of Williamsburg, Va.; her twin grandson, A.J. and Jack Shaw; and close friend Irene Abt of Paramus, N.J.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Union Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019