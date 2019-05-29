Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara A. Wisintainer Obituary
Barbara A. Wisintainer

85, of Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Baltic, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Emanuel and Edith (Pauline) Wisintainer, Barbara was born October 27, 1933 at Midvale, Ohio. Barbara graduated from St. Mary's High School in Dennison. She then completed nursing school in Pittsburgh and was employed at the Cleveland Clinic where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of the former St. Paul's Catholic Church at Midvale where she was also active with the Altar Society. During her younger years, Barbara enjoyed traveling, especially her vacation to Italy. She also enjoyed collecting Angels, reading, completing crossword puzzles and crafting.

She is survived by a sister, Rose Marie Sanner; her nieces and nephews, Lori Rodenbaugh, Larry Wisintainer, Robert, David and Matthew Sanner and Frank Buss II and many other extended family members and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Reynold, Adrian, Emma, Larry and Patricia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Barbara by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Immaculate Conception School, 100 Sherman Avenue, Dennison, OH 44621.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019
