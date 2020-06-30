Barbara Ann Austinage 57, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, died early Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio, after a long struggle with a series of illnesses. She was a former employee of Dover Conveyor at Midvale, who retired after 20 years of service. She was born May 13, 1963 in Dover, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin Cool, Sr. and Judith Lynn Dishong Cool. Her husband, Paul Franklin Austin, Sr., died December 29, 2004. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Sue Knight. Barbara was identified by her family as being a Star Trek fanatic, and possessed a varied collection of pigs and Indians. She loved horses and her daily coffee was a necessity. Barbara was a nature lover who over the years planted trees in honor of her children and grandchildren. She cherished the love and companionship of her family and like clockwork hosted family gatherings every other Saturday, where she was designated the "cake baker and bean maker". She was recognized as "Mom to Many" in her neighborhood, and was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her companion, Melvin Lake; her seven children: Mrs. Judith (David) Redman of Newcomerstown, OH, Paul F. (Pernissa Grimm) Austin Jr. of New Philadelphia, OH, Mrs. Michelle (Parker) Swegheimer of Dover, Tiffaney (Kevin Kail ) Austin and Cody Fox-Quillen, both of Uhrichsville, Blaze Fox-Quillen of Dover, and David Austin of New Philadelphia; her siblings: Tommy (Wendy) Hines of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Mrs. Roberta (Otto) Hsu of Huntsville, Alabama, Robert F. Cool, Jr. and Rebecca Cool, both of Dennison, OH; and a large family of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Rev. Tim Billiter will officiate a public graveside service at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville, where interment will follow. Calling hours with the observance of all necessary social distancing protocols, will be held Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville, Ohio. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made for the benefit of the family through the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225