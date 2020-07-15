Barbara Ann "Barb" Page
49, of Dennison, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Bobby and Margaret (Gano) Haney. Barb worked as an STNA for a number of years with Ember Complete Care at Uhrichsville and most recently with Trinity Hospital at Dennison. Always putting others first, Barb was a longtime care giver for both her mother and her daughter as well as many others throughout her career. Barb was a member of Lifeway Church at New Philadelphia and loved gambling at casinos, especially Wheeling Island. She also loved camping at Tappan Lake and traveling to the beach. There was never a dull moment when Barb was around and even through her illness, she was a fighter and never gave up.
Surviving are her two daughters, Nichole Page and her boyfriend, Joseph Oreskovich and Emily Page of Dennison; sons, Jimmy Page and his fiancé Karie Breitmeier of Bolivar and Robbie Page and his fiancé, Celena Shelley of Dennison; Barb's fiancé, Michael Hammary and his daughter, Hannah Hammary of Dennison; two sisters, Tammy (Frank) White and Tina (Randy) Kinsey of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren: Brandon Page, Isabella Watson, Sage Watson, Landon Page, Ryker Page, Abigail Page and Adaline Page; a step-daughter, Shawna Page of Georgia; and a step-son, Josh Page of Florida. In addition to her parents, her husband, Robert "Rob" Page; a sister, Mindy Rose and a step-son, Justin Page also preceded her in death.
A funeral service for Barb will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12 PM in the Lifeway Church at New Philadelphia with Pastors Leslie Wright and Travis Wright officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lifeway Church, 742 Cookson Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Barb by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com