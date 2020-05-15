Barbara Ellen Zimmerly80, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a nine year courageous battle with Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. She was born in Ritchie County, W.Va., on July 6, 1949 to the late Donald and Noma Moyers and married David Zimmerly on Nov. 12, 1955. Barb loved being a homemaker and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, working in her flower beds, reading and watching wildlife. She had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of the Millersburg Church of Christ.In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by children, Randy (Mandy) Zimmerly of Lockesburg, Ark., Cheryl (Jeff) Troyer of Millersburg, Tim (Joan Miller) Zimmerly, Jeff (Paula) Zimmerly and Julie (Michael) Troyer, all of Berlin; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelia (David) Rush of Canton and Ruth Kaser of Apple Creek; and a brother, Jerry Moyers of Missouri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Zimmerly; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zimmerly; a brother, Ray Moyers; and a sister, Rosemary Freshour.Private family services will be held and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of LifeCare Hospice for their love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252