Barbara Ellen Zimmerly
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ellen Zimmerly

80, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a nine year courageous battle with Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. She was born in Ritchie County, W.Va., on July 6, 1949 to the late Donald and Noma Moyers and married David Zimmerly on Nov. 12, 1955. Barb loved being a homemaker and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, working in her flower beds, reading and watching wildlife. She had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of the Millersburg Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by children, Randy (Mandy) Zimmerly of Lockesburg, Ark., Cheryl (Jeff) Troyer of Millersburg, Tim (Joan Miller) Zimmerly, Jeff (Paula) Zimmerly and Julie (Michael) Troyer, all of Berlin; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelia (David) Rush of Canton and Ruth Kaser of Apple Creek; and a brother, Jerry Moyers of Missouri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Zimmerly; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zimmerly; a brother, Ray Moyers; and a sister, Rosemary Freshour.

Private family services will be held and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of LifeCare Hospice for their love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved