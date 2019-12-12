|
|
Barbara Irene Black
age 80, of Uhrichsville died Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in the family's New Philadelphia home on March 10, 1939, Barb was one of seven children born to the late Glen and Mary "Mina" (Fellers) Taylor. She attended New Philadelphia City Schools and spent much of her life as a homemaker caring for her family. Barb previously attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. She was an avid reader who also loved caring for house plants, watching television and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Heather (Bill) Taylor of Uhrichsville, Earl (Laurie) Russell of New Philadelphia, and Ed (Kristi) Black of Stow; eight grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Completing the family are her siblings, Robert (Emma) Taylor of Bolivar, Nancy Dallas, Earl Taylor and Roberta Billitter all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Glenna "Jean" Carlson and a younger brother, Jimmy Taylor.
In keeping with Barb's wishes private services will be held. Cremation care will be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Barb by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019