|
|
Barbara J. Keffer
Barbara J. Keffer, 77 of Dover passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020 peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was born on October 31, 1942 in Mineral City, Ohio the daughter of the late Edwin O. and Ada V. (nee Blake) Cooper. Barb graduated from Dover High School, Class of 1960. She married Rudy Springhetti on May 17, 1967. They celebrated 23 years of marriage together. He precedes her in death. She later remarried on November 24, 1991 to Delbert "Bud" Keffer Jr., who also precedes her in death. She was employed at the Dover Molded Company for more than 15 years; and previously at AVI Vending Company. Barb was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a volunteer at Union Hospital Gift Shoppe and a poll worker on election day for many years. Her greatest joy in her life was her family. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Barb maintained an active lifestyle always on the run and attending her great grandson, Cooper's various activities.
Barb is survived by her one daughter, Jacqueline (Henry) McNutt of Dover; one son, Jeffrey Springhetti of Dover; one granddaughter, Tiffany (Jeremy) Barnhart of Dover; one grandson, Seth (Lindsey) Gasche of Ashland; four great grandchildren: Cooper, her beloved father's namesake, and Hannah Barnhart and Reagan and Peyton Gasche; a sister-in-law, Barbara Cooper of New Philadelphia; and two nieces, Debbie (Al) Peddicord of Minerva and Diane Cooper of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, Barb is preceded in death by two husbands, Rudy Springhetti who passed away on September 16, 1990 and Delbert "Bud" Keffer, Jr., who passed away on March 7, 2010; and one brother, William "Bill" Cooper on April 15, 2000.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at: denbowfh.com Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory, Ashland, Ohio is handling the arrangements.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory,
419-281-2566
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020