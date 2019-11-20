Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home
Dennison, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home
Dennison, OH
Barbara Jane Wolfe


1959 - 2019
Barbara Jane Wolfe Obituary
Barbara Jane Wolfe

60, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Oct. 7, 1959 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Walter E. and K. Joan (Boyd) Betts with whom she had resided. A lifelong area resident, Barb was a 1978 graduate of Indian Valley South High School. She devoted her life to her family as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Tiffani (Ross) Swaldo; son, Thomas (partner, Kenny Eddy) Wolfe; grandchildren, Aubree and Rylan Swaldo; brothers, Bill (Connie) Betts and Bob (Sandi) Betts; and a number of extended family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey A. Wolfe, II.

In keeping with Barb's wishes, following cremation, Pastor Randy Stull will officiate a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Her family will receive callers prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019
