Barbara Jean Campo
84, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on June 24, 1935, Barb was a daughter of the late Andrew and Agnes Moliski Yosick. She was a graduate of St. Joseph School at Dover and married the love of her life, Jerry Campo on June 15, 1957. Together the couple reared three children. Barb was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. She will be remembered for her gardening and canning, her spaghetti sauce, and her cooking skills. In her free time, she enjoyed painting bird houses and giving them as gifts. She was also a lover of Classical, Opera and Broadway music and enjoyed fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be missed by her husband of 62, years, Jerry Campo; their children, Louis (Brenda Jefferies) Campo of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Chris (Gayle) Campo of Peoria, Ariz., and Marcia (Dan) McKay of Dover; her grandchildren, Bill (Maggi) Campo, Michael Campo, Gerard Addleman, Logan Addleman; her great-grandchildren, Matt Moran, Patrick Moran, Addyson Addleman, and Zykhia Keen; her siblings, Mary Ann Neff of Dover, Tom Yosick of Dover, Andy (Linda) Yosick of New Philadelphia, and Monica Zmuda of New Mexico, and a special family friend, Glenn Gordon. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Monaco.
The family will greet guests on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A meal and fellowship will immediately follow in St. Ambrose Hall, adjacent to the church. The family requests instead of flowers that memorial contributions in Barb's name be directed to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. A special thank you goes to the staff of New Dawn and Aultman Hospice for their wonderful and attentive care to Barb and her family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Barb by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019