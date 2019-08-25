|
|
Barbara Jean Swegheimer
age 81, of Oakleaf Village, Columbus, and a former resident of Dover and Strasburg, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, following a brief illness. Born September 1, 1937, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Beulah Burkholder Gibbs. Barbara graduated from Dover High School in 1955, and stayed connected with her classmates throughout her life. She also took courses at Kent State University. Always one to stay busy, Barbara was employed by the J.C. Penney Co., Dover; Tuscarawas County Clerk of Courts; Miracle Adhesives, New Philadelphia; and the Ramada Inn, Strasburg from which she retired. Barbara was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover; Mu Chapter of the Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority; Tuscarawas County YMCA; Tuscarawas County Democratic Women's Club - serving as president and as a poll worker; Dover Mother's Club; and was a 4-H advisor.
She is survived by her children, Ron (fiancee, Victoria Cole) Swegheimer of Byesville, Jeff Swegheimer of Dover, and Beth (Jeff) Hunter of Columbus; her grandchildren, Scott Swegheimer, Violet Hunter, Kim (Chris) Bowens and Kelly (Kevin) Hughes; her siblings, Grace Luthy and Stanley (Joyce) Gibbs; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Swegheimer, and her former husband, Fred Swegheimer.
Her life will be celebrated in a service Friday, August 30, at 1:30 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. Immediately following the service, there will be a lunch in the Toland Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home, Friday, 12:30 - 1;30 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to Tuscarawas County 4-H, 419 16th St. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019