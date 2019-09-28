The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Likosar


1930 - 2019
Barbara Likosar

88, of Bolivar, died Thursday September 26, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. Born November 9, 1930 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Rolland L. and Ressie G. (Todd) Thompson. Barbara was employed as the activities director at New Dawn Nursing Home in Dover for many years. She also enjoy her breakfast friends each morning at the former L-K Restaurant in Bolivar.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Likosar. Babara is survived by two daughters, Rebecca L. Jones of Bolivar, Elizabeth A. Moore of Canton; a son, Joseph T. Likosar of Wadsworth; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a grandson; three sisters and one brother.

In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Navarre for the excellent care they gave Barbara. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019
