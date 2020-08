Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara M.



Airhart



78, of Navarre, passed away at her residence on Friday, August 14, 2020.



In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover.



