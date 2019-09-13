|
|
Barbara N. Ritter
82, of Dover, and formerly of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Inn at Northwood surrounded by her family. Born October 6, 1936 in Strasburg, she was a daughter of the late John and Orpha Keplinger Tucker. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Ritter on November 23, 2009; brother, Ken Tucker and a sister, Ruth Ward. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Strasburg High School and a 1957 graduate of the Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career at Union Hospital, and retired from there as a Registered Nurse after 37 years of service. Barbara was a member of the Dover Bible Church; and was a fan of the Massillon Tigers, she and Don enjoyed following the football team every fall. In her spare time she loved fishing trips with her family to Canada, sewing, reading and traveling throughout the United States with Don during their retirement years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Julie (Rick) Mason of Dover, Susan (Todd) Gardner of Massillon; grandsons, Johnathan (Ashley), Alex (Cortney), Matthew Gardner; sister in law, Sandy Tucker of Bolivar; niece, Virginia Ricklic; nephews, Jim (Debbie) Tucker, Jerry (Betsy) Tucker and Terry (Diane) Searles.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg, 140 South Bodmer Ave., with Pastor Thomas K. Fryman Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Barbara may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019