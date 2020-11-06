Barbara Turner96, of Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Sugarcreek on November 7, 1923 to the late G. Earl and Esther (Lang) Neff and married Victor R. Turner on June 30, 1946. He died July 1972. She graduated from Stone Creek High School in 1942 and graduated from Baldwin-Wallace in 1945 with a Bachelor Degree in Music. She taught vocal elementary music part time at both Stone Creek and Baltic Schools and retired from her full time position with Indian Valley. She taught a total of 24 years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ at Walnut Creek after being a member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Stone Creek.She is survived by her four children, Victor R. (Linda) Turner II of Powell, Ohio, Nannette "Nan" (Mel) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Marianne Wright of Dover and Carol, (Robert) Leasure of West Yellowstone, Montana; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and her half sister Peace Pytel of Walnut Creek. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law Richard.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141