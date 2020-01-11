|
Barbara Watson
age 63, of Port Washington, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a brief illness, while surrounded by family at Akron General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Barbara was born in Boston, Mass., on June 19, 1956 to the late William and Mildred (Colman) Gould. On June 19, 1975, she married Ronald Eugene Watson Sr. in North Carolina. She enjoyed crafting, bowling, trying new recipes and gardening (especially tuberous begonias). Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, William and Mildred Gould; and sisters, Christine, Lorraine, and Genie. Barbara is survived by sons, Ronald Watson Jr., of Port Washington and James (Nicole) Watson of Newcomerstown; granddaughter, Alexandra Watson; and her loyal German Shepherd, Sunshine. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In keeping with Barbara's wishes, no public services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society 330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020