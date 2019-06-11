|
Barry L. Crosier
July 22, 1941 - June 5, 2019
Barry Lee Crosier, 77 of New Philadelphia, Ohio, formerly of Freeport, Ohio, passed away June 5. He was born July 22, 1941 in Tippecanoe, Ohio to the late Frances and Audrin Crosier.
Surviving are his brother Vernon (Connie) Crosier and three nieces Beth, Valerie, and Rebecca as-well-as several cousins. Barry also leaves behind his good canine friend Sprinkles that he dearly loved. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by infant brother Gary Crosier, his sister Louise (Crosier) Purper, and beloved stepmother, Lucille (Tetirick) Crosier.
He attended school in Freeport, Ohio. Barry was a former employee of the Crosier Lumber Company of Freeport, Ohio. He loved family vacations and the many trips he and his brother took together, as-well-as many day trips with his cousin Lorena. Among other activities, Barry enjoyed attending local festivals, county fairs, the annual Paul Bunyan show with his brother and antique car shows. Barry attended Park Christian Church in Dennison regularly for many years. Barry was a kind person with a big heart, he enjoyed life. His memory will live on through all those who knew and loved him.
Interment is in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Private services were held. Please make any memorial contributions to the Truman House, a hospice facility in New Philadelphia, Ohio. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
