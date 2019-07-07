Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice A. Huff


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice A. Huff Obituary
Beatrice A. Huff

98, of Dover died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Country Club Retirement Community. Born March 22, 1921 in Dover Township, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Arline Reiss Keplinger. She retired from the Tuscarawas County Public Library in New Philadelphia, and was a member of the Tuscarawas County College Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Beatrice is survived by her sons, Samuel (Diane) Huff of Illinois, Jay Huff M.D. of California, Robert (Jeanne) Huff of New York City, Thomas (Jackie) Huff of Worthington; half-brother, Tim (Louise) Keplinger of New Philadelphia; half-sister, Jeanne Maurer of Sugarcreek; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Beatrice may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now