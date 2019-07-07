|
Beatrice A. Huff
98, of Dover died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Country Club Retirement Community. Born March 22, 1921 in Dover Township, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Arline Reiss Keplinger. She retired from the Tuscarawas County Public Library in New Philadelphia, and was a member of the Tuscarawas County College Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Beatrice is survived by her sons, Samuel (Diane) Huff of Illinois, Jay Huff M.D. of California, Robert (Jeanne) Huff of New York City, Thomas (Jackie) Huff of Worthington; half-brother, Tim (Louise) Keplinger of New Philadelphia; half-sister, Jeanne Maurer of Sugarcreek; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Beatrice may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019