|
|
Beatrice I. Mathews 1928 - 2019
90, of Newcomerstown passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She was born August 29, 1928 in Newcomerstown to the late Walter and Cora (Moore) Opphile. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the American Legion Thomas C. Montgomery Post 431 of Newcomerstown and Loyal Order of the Moose #1337 of Newcomerstown. She was married to Fred Russell Mathews who passed away on February 11, 1979.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Davis and husband Todd of Newcomerstown; her grandson, Gage Davis; two sisters, Gladys Wilson and Carol (Steve) Everhart; three brothers, Charles Opphile, Donald (Flo) Opphile, and Robert (Nola) Opphile; two sisters-in-law, Frances Opphile and Juanita Opphile. She was preceded in
death by three brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, and Harold Opphile; and a sister, Thelma Kenney.
Services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in North Salem Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to 15120 Collections Center Dr, Chicago, IL 60693. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019