Beatrice Marie Case
age 89 of New Philadelphia died peacefully at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. She was born May 6, 1929 in Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Daniel Martin Trushell and Anna Rosalie Grace Trushell. Marie was a 1947 graduate of Scio High School. She worked for Lawson's Dairy in New Philadelphia and Dover, worked at Miller's Studio in New Philadelphia, and retired due to health reasons from Walmart in New Philadelphia, Ohio and Haines City, Fla., where she was a door greeter for almost twenty years. She loved to play Bingo and King's Corner, was a member of the Red Hat Divas of New Philadelphia, the Uhrichsville Moose Chapter #779, and was a life member of the VFW.
Marie is survived by three children, Dottie (John) Shott of New Philadelphia, Frank (Mary Jo) Teter of Massillon, and Terry Teter of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren, Jody (Gary Lee) Daugherty, Mike Daugherty, Chris (Nicole) Teter. Allison Dudley, Dylan Teter and John (Sandra) Shott; two step granddaughters, Jennifer (Patrick) Patterson and Janie Miller; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Thelma DeWire of Navarre, Elsie Chambers of Strasburg, Sylvia Albright of Conotton, and Freeda (Kenneth) Shultz of Canton; and two brothers, Dan (Hazel) Trushell of Bowerston and Paul (Martha) Trushell of Scio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Case; the father of her children, Frank O. Teter; and three sisters, Mildred Kraus, Sara Case, and Mary Ann Riggs.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1st with Pastor Fred Battles officiating at Koch Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Scio. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Marie's memory be made to Community Hospice Truman House. Koch Funeral Home in Freeport was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website.
www.kochfuneralhome.net
Koch, Freeport
(740) 658-3470
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019