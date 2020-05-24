Ben N. Miller
1930 - 2020
Ben N. Miller

89, of 4843 CR 172, Sugarcreek, Ohio passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health. He was born on November 4, 1930 to the late Noah J. B. and Lizzie (Troyer) Miller. He married Elva N. Yoder on May 16, 1957 and she survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John (Esta), David, Mary, Cynda, Jerome, Betty, Ben Jr. (Martha), Wilma, Rachel (James), Becky, and Daniel (Lovina); 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna (Noah) Troyer and Betty Miller; four brothers, Menno (Katie), Roman (Ora), Junior, and Alvin; and a sister-in-law Edna Miller. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Naomi; four brothers; and two sisters.

Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 24 at the Miller Cemetery with Bishop John Mullet officiating. Friends may call any time after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Daniel B. Miller residence 4854 CR 172 Sugarcreek, OH 44681 with social distancing being observed. The family expresses their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice for their compassionate care during Ben's illness.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH

330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Calling hours
01:00 PM
at the Daniel B. Miller residence
MAY
24
Graveside service
Miller Cemetery
