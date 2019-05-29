Bena A. (Schlabach) Miller



85, of 2391 TR 165, Sugarcreek, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence following a two-year illness. She was born in Holmes County on April 28, 1934 to the late Andrew C.C. and Emma M. (Kaufman) Schlabach and lived he whole life on the home farm. She married Lloyd M. Miller on February 16, 1956 and he survives. She loved and was loved by her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Amish Church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Leona Sue Miller of the home, Mary Esta (David Ray) Yoder, Linda (Merlin) Troyer, Mark (Ruth) Miller, Freeman (Naomi) Miller, Betty (Reuben) Yoder, Firman (Deborah) Miller, and Rachel (Marion) Mullet all of Sugarcreek and Marlene (Floyd) Yoder of Fresno; 33 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Andy (Elsie) Schlabach and Mrs. Mose (Anna) Schlabach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Katie; six brothers, Henry, Ralph, Mose, Owen, Andy and Atlee; and her sister Mary.



Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Firman Miller Residence with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Schlabach Cemetery in Clark Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019