Benjamin A. Troyer94, of 4349 TR 422, Sugarcreek, died peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Ben was born at home on June 13, 1926 in Sugarcreek, Tuscarawas County, to the late Ammon B. Troyer and Mary Miller. Ben loved the Lord, his family and farming. Raising Percheron horses was one of his passions.Ben married Mabel on December 23, 1947 and was blessed with 67 years of marriage. Born to this union were five sons and three daughters: Arlene Mast of New Philadelphia , John (Mary Ellen) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Willis (Anna) Troyer of Dalton, Myrna (Jonas M.) Miller of Dundee, Ben Jr.( Mary K.) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Myron (Nettie) Troyer of Winesburg, Elaine (Richard J.) Troyer of Sugarcreek and Dustin (Amanda) Troyer of Dundee, 32 grandchildren and 72 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Surviving is one brother, Atlee Troyer. In addition to his wife, Mabel; and his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters: Freida Beachy, Calista Schrock, Mary Kaufman, Erma Schrock, Fannie Troyer, Barbara Troyer; brother, Emra Troyer; twin granddaughters, Mabel Kay and Alma Mae; two stillborn grandchildren, Kathondra Lachelle and Justin Shawn; one grandson, Josiah Eric; and great grandson, Trinen Kade.Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek with Bishop Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Sugarcreek Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 PM, Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Maranatha Fellowship Church. The family wants to thank everyone for all the prayers, words of encouragement and food. Everyone is welcome to stay for the noon meal following services and please remember us in prayer. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141