Benjamin "Benjy" Cookson, III
70, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. A son of Eunice Jean (Kiser) and the late Benjamin Cookson, Jr., Benjy was born December 17, 1948 in Dover. Benjy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1967, and then joined the United States Navy Seabees serving in Vietnam. Benjy served on the DMZ and operated bulldozers and served as a bomb sweeper. Benjy was the proud owner and operator of Mr. "C" 's Drive-Thru after his military career concluded. In 1953, Benjy's father, the late Ben Cookson Jr., established Ben Cookson, Inc., a general highway contracting business. Benjy joined his father's company as vice president, ultimately retiring as the owner and president. Amongst the most notable accomplishments of the company included the development of New Towne Mall and Buckeye Career Center. They also were involved in several highway and bridge projects across the state of Ohio including the Roswell Bypass and St. Rte. 542 to Atwood Lodge. Benjy was a life member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge #510 where he served two terms as Exalted Ruler. He was also an avid golfer, bowler, and NASCAR fan. He took great pride in restoring a 1951 Chevy Bellaire, and enjoyed classic cars.
He is survived by his children: Benjamin (Rhonda) Cookson IV, Melissa Cookson, and Stephanie (Aaron) Carlisle; his mother, Eunice Jean Cookson; his siblings, Gloria Jean James and Marsha Rae (Butch) Nelson; his grandchildren, Benjamin Cookson V, Colby Cookson, and Kinsey and Cooper Carlisle; his best friend, Larry Krauss; former wife, Sandy Cookson; and three nephews and one niece.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Ave. The New Philadelphia Elks Lodge #510 will conduct services beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Benjy's life will be held in the Dover funeral home on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Carlisle officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia where the Newcomerstown VFW will render military honors. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 30, 2019