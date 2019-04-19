Benjamin J. Yoder 1947-2019



72, of 3119 SR 557, Baltic, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Holmes County on January 21, 1947 to the late John L. and Mattie (Troyer) Yoder and married Lizzie Ann Bowman on August 29, 1968. She survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Martha Yoder of Baltic, Leroy (Rosanna) Yoder of Millersburg, Reuben (Kathryn) Yoder of Newcomerstown, Luella (Trinidad) Montanez of Sugarcreek and Verna (Vernon) Beachy of Sugarcreek; 17 grandchildren; and two brothers and two sisters, Ella (Jonas A.M.) Yoder of Baltic, Erma (Levi) Hershberger and Jonas J.L. (Mabel) Yoder both of Sugarcreek, and Emanuel (Miriam) Yoder of Baltic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother; one granddaughter and one brother-in-law.



Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Ben R. Hershberger residence with Bishop Allen Miller officiating. Burial will be in Burkholder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Ben R. Hershberger residence. Arrangement are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141 Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019