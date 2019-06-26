Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Benton Lee "Skip" Sours II


1956 - 2019
Benton Lee "Skip" Sours II Obituary
Benton Lee "Skip" Sours II

63, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in The Ohio State Medical Center at Columbus following a sudden illness. A son of the late Benton Lee and Janice Beth (Everett) Sours, Skip was born April 14, 1956 at Dover, Ohio. He graduated from Indian Valley North High School in 1974. One of Skip's greatest passions in life was baseball and he coached many youth baseball teams over the years. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and he especially loved the Cleveland Browns who was proud to have been a season ticket holder since 1978. He also had a love for cats in which he would often rescue.

He is survived by his children, Cassie (Alfred) Otte of Dellroy and Rob (Melissa) Sours of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Owen and Khloe Sours, Lexi Sours, CJ Cimperman and Noah Williams; his sisters, Cindy (Eric) Yoder, Karen Burris and Janet Laughlin all of New Philadelphia; numerous nieces and nephews and his former spouse, Jeanie Morris of Cambridge.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Skip's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Skip by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Skip's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 26, 2019
