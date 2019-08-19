Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERDENA DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERDENA F. DUNCAN


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERDENA F. DUNCAN Obituary
Berdena F. Duncan

"Together Again"

88, of Gnadenhutten, died Saturday afternoon of August 17, 2019 following a well lived life. Berdena was the daughter to the late Dale and Ara (Hauenstein) Thompson Dupler. Born in Athens, Ohio on May 23, 1931 and graduated from Athens High School in 1949. She married the late James F. Duncan on May 28, 1949. Berdena was a store clerk for the hardware store in Gnaden for 27 years and was a very active member of the Gnadenhutten community and the Moravian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda and James Egler of Gnaden., and Jan and Ted Beal of Tusky, son-in-law, Jerry Conaway; four grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren; brother, Louis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Berdena is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Conaway; and brothers, Edwin Thompson and Norman Dupler.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Koch Funeral Home, LLC of Gnadenhutten, 244 North Walnut Street, 44629. Pastor Tom Klaserner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 408 9th St. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44707. An extended obituary and online condolences may be left at:

www.kochfhgnaden.com

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERDENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now