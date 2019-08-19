|
|
Berdena F. Duncan
"Together Again"
88, of Gnadenhutten, died Saturday afternoon of August 17, 2019 following a well lived life. Berdena was the daughter to the late Dale and Ara (Hauenstein) Thompson Dupler. Born in Athens, Ohio on May 23, 1931 and graduated from Athens High School in 1949. She married the late James F. Duncan on May 28, 1949. Berdena was a store clerk for the hardware store in Gnaden for 27 years and was a very active member of the Gnadenhutten community and the Moravian Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda and James Egler of Gnaden., and Jan and Ted Beal of Tusky, son-in-law, Jerry Conaway; four grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren; brother, Louis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Berdena is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Conaway; and brothers, Edwin Thompson and Norman Dupler.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Koch Funeral Home, LLC of Gnadenhutten, 244 North Walnut Street, 44629. Pastor Tom Klaserner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 408 9th St. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44707. An extended obituary and online condolences may be left at:
www.kochfhgnaden.com
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019