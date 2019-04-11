|
|
Bernadette "Bernie" Stephens 1938-2019
80, of Dover, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hennis Care Centre in Dover. Born August 23, 1938 in Sheaves Cove, Newfoundland, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Adele (Rouze) Rowe. Bernie grew up in Sheaves Cove and lived there until she married Charles Joseph Stephens on May 17, 1960 and moved with him to Dover.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their daughter, Katherine (Clark) Ady; grandsons, Ryan (Amanda) Cecil, Bryan (Dana) Cecil and Zachary (Cali) Nesselrode; and great-grandchildren, Kelsy, Kyle, Lily and Quynn Cecil and Blake, Kadan and Kage Nesselrode. One of 21 children, Bernie is also survived by a large extended family which includes some of her siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and a dear sister-in-law, Linda Leatherman, with whom she was especially close. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, as well as her parents.
In keeping with Bernie's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. Interment will be in Newfoundland at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019