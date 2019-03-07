|
Bernadine D. "Bunny" Huffman 1930-2019
Age 88, of Carrollton, Ohio, and a former Dellroy resident, died Tuesday
evening, March 5, 2019 in her residence after a period of declining health. She was born June 28, 1930 in
Mobile, Alabama and was the daughter of the late
Raymond Ross and Seraphine Audia Miller. Her husband, Quentin Huffman, died April 9, 1993. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley and Roy N. Huffman; a grandson, Jerry Miller; and three brothers and three sisters. Bunny retired in 1995 as the executive housekeeper from the former Atwood Lake Lodge and Conference Center after 35 years of service. She was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene. She had a very close relationship with her entire family and her greatest enjoyment came from watching her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bunny also was fond of traveling and was very particular about her television schedule ... her entertainment came from her soap operas, game shows and her favorite program "The Walking Dead". She was a loving, light-hearted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose memory will always be cherished by her family.
She is survived by her four children, Roger (Penny) Huffman of Dalton, Ohio, Randy (Clara) Huffman and Mrs. Brenda (Dave) Lucas, both of Dellroy, Ohio, and Rick (Kathy) Huffman of Sherrodsville, Ohio; a brother, David (Linda) Miller of Minerva, Ohio; ten grandchildren, including Mrs. Devon (Scott) Hannahs, with whom she resided;and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Lisa Elliot officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Bunny's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
