Bernice Evelyn Dooley (1920-2019)
A life well-lived
Evelyn was born on June 14, 1920, on the family farm in Uhrichsville, OH, and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at New Dawn Retirement Center in Dover, OH. She was the daughter of Delmar L. Bean and Mary V. (Utterback) Bean. She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1938 and continued her education at Canton Actual Business College. On June 28, 1941, she married John W. Dooley in the front yard of the family farm and celebrated over 40 years of marriage until his death in 1983. Evelyn was employed for 28 years at the former Twin City Hospital and was a very dedicated and loyal employee. She truly loved her job and all the "girls" she considered family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville for almost 70 years and volunteered many hours on numerous church committees and served as church Treasurer for over 12 years. She also enjoyed many years volunteering at the Hospital until her health prevented her from doing so. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, writing poetry, golf and spending time with friends and family.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Colette (Charles "Jim") Shaver and her son, Mark (Sharon) Dooley. She was also very close to a cousin Carol Roth, known to Colette and Mark as their "older sister". She is grandmother to Denise (Mark) Smith and their children, Emily, Grace and Andrew Smith and Michael (Trisha) Dooley and their children, Camdyn and Graeme. She also is step-grandmother to Tania Shaver and Troy (Lisa) Shaver and their children, Angela and Danielle. She has six step-great-great-grandchildren: Makayla, Emily, Blake, Xavier, Payton and Isabel.
Traditional Celtic Blessing…..
Go forth upon your journey from this world.
In the Name of God the Father who created you;
In the Name of Jesus Christ who died for you;
In the Name of the Holy Spirit who shines through you;
In friendship with God's saints; Aided by the holy angels.
May you rest this day in the peace and love of your eternal Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 426, Uhrichsville, OH, 44683 or Trinity Twin City Hospital Auxiliary, 819 N. First Street, Dennison, OH, 44621 – Attention Emillee Blackwood.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Tom Gruber officiating. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be from 12 to 2 p.m., (two hours prior to services) on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2019