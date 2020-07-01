Bernice G. SpeakerAge 86, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born April 17, 1934 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Amos and Emma (Armstrong) Bennett, and had been a Mineral City resident over 60 years. She had cleaned at the Mineral City Post Office for many years, and was a member of the Mineral City Church of The Nazarene.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Goettge and Donald Speaker. She is survived by her loving daughter, Heather Gordon, one sister, Audrey Burkett, four brothers: Fred (Libby) Bennett, Paul (Jean) Bennett, Joe (Virginia) Bennett, and Dave (Georgina) Bennett.Services will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Karma Burton officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2-3 p.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425