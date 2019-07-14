|
Bernice Jane Wright
75, of Scio, Ohio, passed Thursday July 11, 2019 at Valley Hospice North, Steubenville. She was born April 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Leo and Bernice Patterson Liszeski. Bernice was a long time Nurses Aid at Dixon Health Care and a Methodist.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter Sandra, sisters: Betty Melville, Dorothy Harper, brothers: Butch Liszeski and Bill Maxwell. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ronald Wright Sr., children: Ronald Wright Jr., Melanie Sue Fecske, James Russell Wright, brother Danny Hyre, grandchildren: Michael Wright, Jamie Wright, Shelby Wright, Jayde Wright great granddaughter Sophia Osborne.
Friends will be received Monday 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Debra Keller officiating. Interment will follow at Conotton Cemetery, Bowerston. A special Thank You to Valley Hospice and Lancia Health Care for their care. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com
Borkoski Funeral Home
740-942-3449
Published in The Times Reporter on July 14, 2019