Borkoski Funeral Home
555 E Market St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-3449
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Borkoski Funeral Home
555 E Market St
Cadiz, OH 43907
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Borkoski Funeral Home
555 E Market St
Cadiz, OH 43907
BERNICE JANE WRIGHT


1944 - 2019
BERNICE JANE WRIGHT Obituary
Bernice Jane Wright

75, of Scio, Ohio, passed Thursday July 11, 2019 at Valley Hospice North, Steubenville. She was born April 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Leo and Bernice Patterson Liszeski. Bernice was a long time Nurses Aid at Dixon Health Care and a Methodist.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter Sandra, sisters: Betty Melville, Dorothy Harper, brothers: Butch Liszeski and Bill Maxwell. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ronald Wright Sr., children: Ronald Wright Jr., Melanie Sue Fecske, James Russell Wright, brother Danny Hyre, grandchildren: Michael Wright, Jamie Wright, Shelby Wright, Jayde Wright great granddaughter Sophia Osborne.

Friends will be received Monday 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Debra Keller officiating. Interment will follow at Conotton Cemetery, Bowerston. A special Thank You to Valley Hospice and Lancia Health Care for their care. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com

Borkoski Funeral Home

740-942-3449
Published in The Times Reporter on July 14, 2019
