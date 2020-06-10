Bernice L. Elson
Bernice L. Elson

90, of Carrollton passed away Sunday morning June 7, 2020 in her daughter's home. A daughter of the late Harry and Olga Barrett Lawlis, she was born July 25, 1929 in Harrison County, Ohio. Bernice was a 1947 graduate of Cadiz High School and went on to attend Grant Nursing School in Columbus. As a registered nurse she worked for Dr. Jack Maffett and the Carroll Healthcare Center. She was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs.

She is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Elson; two daughters, Becky Wright and Vicki (David Wiley) Mitchell; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, in 2008, and two brothers, Howard and Alfred.

A graveside service will be held in honor of Bernice Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Harlem Springs Cemetery with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Bernice's honor to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Harlem Springs Cemetery
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
June 9, 2020
Sorry for loss thoughts and prayers to your family
Diane[ haney] pierce
Friend
