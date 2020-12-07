Bernice Rugene Kuehne



92, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in New Philadelphia at the Community Hospice Truman House after a period of declining health. As a Christian woman of deep faith, she was looking forward to her reunion with her Heavenly Father. She was an avid reader of her Bible and enjoyed learning all she could. She was a member of Faith Christian Church at New Philadelphia and was a true prayer warrior. Rugene was born April 7, 1928 at Middlebourne, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Glenn and Lena Alice Waters. She was a proud graduate of Tyler County High School's Class of 1946 and regularly attended reunions with her classmates. In her younger years, she loved to paint and play bridge.



In 1950, she married Charles W. Kuehne and they moved to Dayton, where she started married life as a homemaker. Their family was blessed with two children, Charles and Lori. The family called both Dayton and for several years Sistersville WV home. Charles died June 5, 1989, just after he and Rugene had celebrated 39 years of marriage. In addition to her parents and husband, Rugene was preceded in death by three sisters: Mildred Carroll, Eloise Bailey and Imogene Kuehne. While they are thankful for her long and full life, Rugene's family will still miss her. They include her children, Charles (Lois) Kuehne of Dayton and Lori Kuehne (James Moore) of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Jonah Moore of New Philadelphia, C.W. (Paul Kirk) Kuehne of Cleveland, Peter (Megan) Kuehne of Florida and Gwyn Kuehne of Dayton; her great-grandson, Peter "P.K." Kuehne II of Florida; her siblings, Janet Wells of St. Marys, West Virginia, and Jerry (Sue) Waters of Middlebourne; her brother-in-law, Robert Kuehne of Paden City, West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rugene has been cremated at her request. Friends and family will gather at a later date for a memorial service when they can safely hug, share stories and honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, Rugene would be best honored by a donation to Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



