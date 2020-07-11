Bertha E. "Betty" Ballentine



96, of Dover passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Goshen on February 5, 1924 to the late Charles and Elizabeth Carlisle Snyder. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, William Ballentine on March 16, 1969; brothers, Charles, Robert and John Snyder; sisters, Viola Williams, Marjorie Ellwood, Maxine Scott and Alice Vogel; grandson, John Ballentine. Betty and Bill worked alongside one another on their 225 acre dairy farm on May Valley Road in New Philadelphia. Following Bill's death, Betty worked at Cambridge Production Credit, Soil and Water Conservancy District, Yaggi Cheese, and Farm Service Agency. She was a member of Jerusalem Church, Rebecca Circle and the Hostess Committee; she was also a 4-H Advisor for ten years, and volunteered her time with Mobile Meals until she was 90 years old. Betty loved taking care of her family, and was a wonderful baker, gardener and seamstress. She was also an avid traveler, who enjoyed taking trips throughout the world.



A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Betty is survived by her son, William (Rita) Ballentine of West Virginia; daughters, Jeanne Wieland, and her companion, Jon McDonald of New Philadelphia, Mary Ann (John) Mast of Stone Creek, Nancy (Jim) Coutts, Sally (Jan) Roll both of Dover; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery. The family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service on Monday. Due to Covid 19, the family requests all guests wear masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.



