Bertha Eileen Baxter
75, of Midvale, died peacefully, Thursday, September 19, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born on February 15, 1944, in Alliance, Ohio, Bertha was a daughter of the late Howard E. and Ethel E. Grant McConnell. Bertha was a graduate of the former Midvale High School and 31-year employee of Lauren Manufacturing. She was a member of Roxford United Methodist and also held memberships with the Midvale Club, Park Hill Investment Club the Healthy Hearts Support Group and the Uhrichsville Moose.
Bertha was a loving mother and caregiver to her daughter, Krystal Baxter of New Philadelphia; and is also survived by a sister, Penny (James) McKain of New Philadelphia; a brother, Donald (Sandy) McConnell of Uhrichsville, her nieces and nephews, special cousins, Lillian Robb and Vivian Jones, numerous other cousins and many long-time friends. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Earl Shroyer.
The family will greet guests on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Bishop Paul Robb will lead a service celebrating Bertha's life in the funeral home's chapel on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Following services, all are invited to share in a time of food and fellowship in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the New Philadelphia funeral home. Memorial contributions in Bertha's name may be directed to Dover Bethel Chapel, 7239 Eberhart Road, Dover, Ohio 44622 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bertha by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019