Bertha R. (Welch-Donato) England
Age 82, of Newcomerstown, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born Friday, April 29, 1938 in Mill Township, Ohio to the late Arthur and Alice (Gardner) Welch. Bertha was an accomplished seamstress who worked many years at Edmont Manufacturing/Becton Dickinson. She was a member of Kings United Methodist Church.
A devoted mother, she is survived by her son, Chuck (Char) Donato of Westerville; sister, Mary Welch; brother, Bill Welch; grandchildren, Cara (Matt) Barry, Carli (John) Shira and Chris Donato; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen England who died on September 5, 2015; daughter, Toni (Tim) Minor, who died on April 6, 2016; sisters, Florence (Oscar) Smart, Caroline (Ray) Varnes; nephews James Wright, Willis Wright and Dwight Varnes, and niece Roxie Varnes.
Services will be Thursday November 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Kings Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to King's United Methodist Church, 5651 Kings Ridge Rd Newcomerstown, OH 43832 or Interim HealthCare Hospice of Coshocton, 499 S. 2nd Street, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online Condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com
