Bessie Faye Marlene Johnson Cox
72, of New Philadelphia died early Friday, March 6, 2020, in Park Village Southside under the care of Crossroads Hospice following a period of declining health. Born in Nashville, Ohio on July 13, 1947, Bessie was a daughter of the late Florence and Noel Edward Ebersole. Bessie attended Garaway High School and spent more than 20 years with Walnut Hills Nursing Home as a Nurse's Aide. Bessie was a longtime member of Our Family Church. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and also enjoyed cleaning, and playing Bingo.
She is survived by her four children, Ed (Trina) Johnson of Strasburg, Ted (Connie) Johnson of Sugarcreek, Fred (Sheri) Johnson of Millersburg, and Ned (Tiffany) Johnson of Sugarcreek; nine grandchildren, Mikayla, Brandon, Austin, Tiffany, Eileizia, Sierra, Andrea, Jordan and Madison; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Completing the family are three brothers-in-law, Bob Smith of Fresno, Sid Schaar of Orville, and Bruce Mullet of Loudonville. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Alva D. Cox whom she married on April 2, 1995. Together they shared in 20 years of marriage prior to his passing on August 28, 2015. Also preceding her in death was an infant daughter, Tammy Lynn Johnson, a granddaughter, Kelsey, infant twin grandsons, Tanner and Conner, and her sisters, Jane Smith, Juda Schaar, Bertha (Larry) Parsons, and Ada Mullet.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-5 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Bill Johnson will lead a service celebrating Bessie's life in the funeral home's chapel on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memorial Gardens. A meal and fellowship will follow services in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the New Philadelphia Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Bessie's name may be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bessie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020