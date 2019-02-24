|
|
Betty Ann Staten 1936-2019
age 83, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on February 23, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadephia. Betty was born on February 6, 1936 at Jackson, Ohio to the late Hiram and Bessie E. (Coffman) Oliver. On April 9, 1960, Betty was united in marriage to the late Larry Staten. In 1954, Betty graduated from Jackson High School, then continued her formal education at Portsmouth Mercy Hospital LPN School. She worked as an LPN at nursing homes throughout Tuscarawas County, and hospitals in Cleveland, Dennison, and Canton prior to retiring in 2005. Betty enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns games. Most importantly, she was a loving mother and grandmother, always enjoying a game of Canasta and eating at the Chinese Buffet with her one and only grandson, Jonathan.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and John Campbell; her grandson, Jonathan Campbell; one sister-in-law, Kay Maynard; her "adopted daughter" Terrie Painter; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Terri Ann; brothers-in-law, Paul and Steve Staten; sisters-in-law, Shirley Carpenter, Joan Swan, Rosemary Quick, Sharon Rodriguez, Cheryl (Don) Bolen.
Calling hours will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. A service celebrating Betty's life will be held in the funeral home's chapel on Monday at 5 p.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation will follow the service and her inurnment will be held at a later date in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family personal condolences by visiting the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019