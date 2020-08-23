Betty Anne Colvin93, of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover. Born in Uhrichsville on July 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Lester Dewey and Myrtle Ellen (Bloom) Wilson. A lifelong Twin City resident, Betty was a 1945 graduate of Uhrichsville High School and was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville where she was active in the United Methodist Women and the Prayer Blanket Ministry. She was a member of the 500 Club for over 60 years, as well. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who had also had a long employment as the Office Manager at Wilmar Furniture. In retirement, she was a devoted member of the Trinity Hospital Twin City Ladies' Auxiliary, having served as the Treasurer for many years and been honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award. Her faithful service to her community was further recognized as she was awarded by the Pillars Club and the Twin City Chamber of Commerce as their Woman of the Year. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and spending time with her friends in the Bingo Club.On October 25, 1946, she married Walter Junior Colvin with whom she enjoyed 44 years of marriage until his passing on October 26, 1990. They are survived by three sons, Dwain S. (Connie) Colvin, Gregory A. (Brenda) Colvin, and Jeffrey L. (Sue) Colvin; grandchildren, Heath (Christina) Colvin, Keith (Leslie) Colvin, Amber (Joe) Frei, Lindsay (Mike) Pempin, Ashley (Liam) Kelley, Stacey (Dustin) Cress, Michael (Juliana) Colvin, Annie (Mike) Pawlowicz, and Sheila Colvin; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Jeff LeMonte. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; grandson, Nevin Colvin; great-granddaughter, Breanna Frei; and brothers, David and Lester Wilson.In the interest of public health, Rev. Larry Malterer will officiate a private, family service. She will be interred beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 524 W. 3rd St., Uhrichsville, OH 44683.