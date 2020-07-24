1/
Betty Hoffman
Betty Hoffman

82 formerly of Dover, Ohio and Venice, Florida passed away peacefully after a long illness with family surrounding her on July 22, 2020.

She will be cremated and no services are planned.

Betty graduated from Dover High School in 1956 and went on to be a Cosmetologist. She was active in Little Theater of Tuscarawas County Ohio. She was active in the Episcopal churches in Ohio as well as Florida. Betty was inducted into The Eastern Star of Ohio.

Betty is survived by her children, Derik and Heidi Hoffman of New Philadelphia, sister, Carol Bower of New Philadelphia, nieces and nephews: Bill Marsh, wife Linda of Colorado along with their daughter Kelley, Carl Marsh of Colorado, Lisa Marsh and her wife Sarah Wills of Columbus Ohio, Amanda Simon and children Dirk, Desiree and Donna of Brooklyn New York, Melissa Harris and husband Chris along with son Zach Harris and wife Amanda of New Philadelphia, daughter Kylie Harris and son Lorenzo of Carrollton. She will be missed by many friends from Ohio and Florida. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Totten of Dover Ohio and Venice Florida, her sister Sharon Merrell and husband Walt of Uhrichsville, Ohio and niece Heather Dudley of New Philadelphia.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
So sorry to read of Betty's passing. Love and prayers to all of you
Mary (Neininger) Phillips
Mary E. Phillips
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless and bring comfort this loving family. Memories of Aunt Betty will, as always, bring a smile to my face and a warm loving feeling to my heart.
Billi Jo Dummermuth
Family
