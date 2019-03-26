|
Betty J. Cookson 1924-2019
95, formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Orchard Grove Assisted Living in Bellevue, Ohio. Born on February 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mae (Shaw) Sherer of Midvale, Ohio and the sister of the late Maxine Coventry.
Betty attended and graduated Midvale High School (class of '42) where she met James Raymond Cookson Sr., who preceded her in death on May 24,1993. They married on October 4, 1942 and Betty worked while her new husband served in the Army during World War II. Together they raised a happy family of two daughters, Sandra and Cathy and a son, Jim Jr. In 1955 the family moved to Navarre, Ohio and in 1962 to Berea, Ohio and later in 1967, to Ha-zelcrest, Illinois before returning to the Schoenbrunn Valley area of New Philadelphia in 1978. There, they built a new home up the road from the very first house that they lived in as newlyweds. Wanting, but never having the opportunity to continue her education, she was immensely proud that she and her husband were able to provide that opportunity to their children. As the children grew up, Betty enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking and gardening. When living in Berea, she worked at The Yarn and Fabric Shoppe and while in the Chicago area, she managed the Flower and Garden department at Marshall Fields. She created many beautiful quilts and afghans and baked delicious pies that will not be forgotten by her children, grandchildren and friends.
Her son, Jim Cookson Jr. of Portsmouth, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 7, 2019. Betty will forever be loved and missed by her children and family, Sandra and Douglas Gates of Norwalk, Ohio, Catherine Alexander of Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cook-son of Portsmouth, Ohio; her grandchildren, Cari Gates of Roanoke, Virginia, Stefan and Sarah Gates of Sarasota, Florida, and Kristin Cookson of Huntington, West Virginia; as well as her caring "friend since 4th grade", Nina Sours of Brightwood, Ohio.
Calling hours will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia, on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Hugh Berry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be given to the Otterbein United Methodist Church where she was a member. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019