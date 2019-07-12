|
|
Betty J. Kempf
Together Again
90, of Uhrichsville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center at Uhrichsville. Born on July 22, 1928, in Newcomerstown, Betty was a daughter of the late Larry and Wilma Gay Luce. She was employed by various factories as a laborer throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, line dancing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam (Chuck) Haas of Uhrichsville; a granddaughter, Jean Haas; two great-grandchildren, Sarah Steed and Craig Turner and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Kempf; three infant sons, an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Heather Steed; two sisters, Mary Lou and Joan, and two brothers, Richard and David.
The family will greet guests on Monday, July 15 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Don Snow will lead a 10:30 service in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery at Newcomerstown. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 12, 2019