Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Betty J. Kempf


1928 - 2019
Betty J. Kempf Obituary
Betty J. Kempf

Together Again

90, of Uhrichsville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center at Uhrichsville. Born on July 22, 1928, in Newcomerstown, Betty was a daughter of the late Larry and Wilma Gay Luce. She was employed by various factories as a laborer throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, line dancing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Pam (Chuck) Haas of Uhrichsville; a granddaughter, Jean Haas; two great-grandchildren, Sarah Steed and Craig Turner and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Kempf; three infant sons, an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Heather Steed; two sisters, Mary Lou and Joan, and two brothers, Richard and David.

The family will greet guests on Monday, July 15 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Don Snow will lead a 10:30 service in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery at Newcomerstown. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 12, 2019
