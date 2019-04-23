|
Betty J. McKinney
Age 92, of Mineral City, passed away Sat., April 20, 2019. She was born March 19, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Murphy) Hankinson, and resided most of her life in Mineral City. She was a 1945 graduate of Mineral City High School. Betty worked at the T.V. Tavern in Mineral City over 60 years. She was a fixture there for many owners. She was Baptized in the United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. McKinney, on Nov. 2, 1982, and two brothers, Lee and John Hankinson. She is survived by a daughter and son, Linda (James) Sowers, and Mike McKinney; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Mike (Sheryl) McKinney and his children, Ty, Derrick, and Gracie, Carrie (Josh) Deubner, and their children, Mia and Jase, and Kasey (Travis) Fishley; a niece, Kathy (Dan) Lutz, and a nephew, John Hankinson.
Services will be held Thursday at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to either the or the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019