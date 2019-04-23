Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. McKinney


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty J. McKinney Obituary
Betty J. McKinney

Age 92, of Mineral City, passed away Sat., April 20, 2019. She was born March 19, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Murphy) Hankinson, and resided most of her life in Mineral City. She was a 1945 graduate of Mineral City High School. Betty worked at the T.V. Tavern in Mineral City over 60 years. She was a fixture there for many owners. She was Baptized in the United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. McKinney, on Nov. 2, 1982, and two brothers, Lee and John Hankinson. She is survived by a daughter and son, Linda (James) Sowers, and Mike McKinney; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Mike (Sheryl) McKinney and his children, Ty, Derrick, and Gracie, Carrie (Josh) Deubner, and their children, Mia and Jase, and Kasey (Travis) Fishley; a niece, Kathy (Dan) Lutz, and a nephew, John Hankinson.

Services will be held Thursday at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to either the or the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now