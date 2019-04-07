|
|
Betty J. Telle
age 94, died Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Lee's Summit, Missouri following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 16, 1924 in Dennison, Ohio. She was the 3rd of 6 children born to the late Frederick Cook and Florence Craig (Wilson) Richardson. She was the final surviving member of her family.
Betty was a 1942 Graduate of Dennison High School, had previously worked at Ohio Power, until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1970. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Treasurer for over 20 years. Betty also enjoyed volunteering, especially with Meals on Wheels.
Betty is survived by her daughter April Ann (Telle) Smith of Blue Springs, MO; four grandchildren Caitlyn, Sydney, Emma and Duncan Smith; one brother-in-law William S. Carlisle Jr. of Wainwright, Ohio; one sister-in-law Eunice Smith of Tuscarawas, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick (1940) and Florence (1970); her husband Lester Eugene Telle (1972); three sisters Helen Patterson (1996), Isabelle Baer (2002) Martha Carlisle (2017) and two brothers Robert (1963) and Donald (1970) Richardson; and one nephew Harry Lee Mosher (2007).
Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church at 24 N Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will not be observed. A burial will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville, OH.
In place of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in the form of donation to the Shelby Helpline Ministries at 29 1/2 Walnut St, Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019