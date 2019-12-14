|
Betty J. Rausch
Betty Jayne Rausch, 84, of Ashtabula, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
A calling hour 12 Noon until time of service at 1 PM on (TODAY) Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on (TODAY) Saturday, December 14th., at the Funeral Home. Burial in Edgewood Cemetery, Ashtabula, Ohio. www.ducro.com
