Zaback- Ducro Funeral Services
500 Prospect Road
Ashtabula, OH 44004
(440) 998-1234
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home
500 West Prospect Road
Ashtabula, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home
500 West Prospect Road
Ashtabula, OH
BETTY JAYNE RAUSCH

BETTY JAYNE RAUSCH Obituary
Betty J. Rausch

Betty Jayne Rausch, 84, of Ashtabula, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A calling hour 12 Noon until time of service at 1 PM on (TODAY) Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on (TODAY) Saturday, December 14th., at the Funeral Home. Burial in Edgewood Cemetery, Ashtabula, Ohio. www.ducro.com

Zaback-Williams-Ducro

Funeral Home,

(440) 992-2191
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019
